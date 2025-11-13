Scope Technologies Corp: QSE Group - a Scope Technologies Division Collaborates with Enzo Plus to Accelerate Quantum Security Adoption Across Southeast Asia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE | OTC: SCPCF | FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies", "QSE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its QSE Group division has signed a non-exclusive value-added distributor ("VAD") agreement with Enzo Plus Asia Pte Ltd ("Enzo Plus"), a regional technology provider with established operations in Malaysia and Singapore. Through its QSE Group division, Scope Technologies continues expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia, driving adoption of its post-quantum security and data protection technologies.





Through this collaboration, Enzo Plus will represent QSE's quantum-resilient data protection technologies and solutions across its network of more than 300 channel partners and system integrators throughout Southeast Asia. The agreement marks an important milestone in QSE's global expansion strategy, significantly strengthening its reach and customer responsiveness in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.





Strategic Collaboration Overview

Enzo Plus will serve as a Level 1 sales and technical support layer for QSE Group - a Scope Technologies Division, enabling faster customer response times and reduced time-to-value for clients adopting QSE's quantum-resilient storage, encryption, and entropy solutions.

By leveraging Enzo Plus' established presence, including local offices, sales teams, and technical personnel in Malaysia and Singapore, QSE gains the ability to deliver scalable coverage and support across the region without adding substantial fixed operational costs.

The collaboration also provides QSE with immediate access to localized market intelligence and credibility, lowering customer acquisition costs, shortening the sales cycle, and accelerating adoption among both enterprise and government clients. Enzo Plus' developing footprint in Indonesia further expands QSE's reach in the region.

With its channel-first business model and established operations in Malaysia and Singapore, Enzo Plus has built a regional footprint of hundreds of distributor engagements, reinforcing the importance of this collaboration for QSE's Southeast Asia expansion strategy.

"We see this as more than a distributor agreement-it's a regional alliance built on shared vision and innovation," said Desmond Teo, Founder & CEO of Enzo Plus. "Together with QSE, we aim to make quantum-resilient security a practical reality for every organization in Southeast Asia."

Advancing the Mission of Quantum-Ready Security

This collaboration represents more than a regional entry-it reinforces QSE Group - a Scope Technologies Division's broader goal of making quantum-resilient security accessible worldwide. By integrating its next-generation QSE (Quantum Security Entropy) solutions into Enzo Plus' ecosystem, QSE can bring post-quantum-safe data protection to hundreds of enterprises and service providers throughout Southeast Asia.

"This collaboration is a meaningful step forward in our mission to make enterprise-grade quantum security a global standard," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE Group - a Scope Technologies Division. "Enzo Plus provides the regional expertise, partner network, and on-the-ground support necessary to help organizations across Southeast Asia adopt true quantum-resilient protection today-not years from now."

Accelerating Global Reach

By collaborating with a proven regional distributor, QSE is laying the groundwork for a broader international channel strategy. Southeast Asia's technology markets-driven by rapid digitization, government modernization initiatives, and data-sovereignty priorities-represent an ideal environment for QSE's post-quantum solutions.

The collaboration enhances QSE's ability to participate in regulated industry and public-sector opportunities across finance, healthcare, defense, and infrastructure, all while demonstrating the scalability and adaptability of its QSE entropy, encryption, and decentralized storage technologies.

About Enzo Plus

Enzo Plus is a regional technology solutions provider based in Malaysia and Singapore, specializing in cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and data-center technologies. Operating through a partner-first model, Enzo Plus supports more than 300 channel partners and system integrators with sales enablement, technical training, and deployment support across Southeast Asia. The company collaborates with a growing ecosystem of technology vendors to deliver secure, scalable solutions that empower digital transformation.

Learn more at www.enzo-plus.com

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Contact Information:

Ted Carefoot

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: ted@scopetech.ai

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

