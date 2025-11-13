Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE
Tailwind for year-end targets
init showed strong results in its third quarter: sales increased by 34% yoy and EBIT margin came in 10%, reaching double-digit terrain. Furthermore, Thanks to the positive earnings performance and agreed advance payment terms, cash flow from operating activities quadrupled to EUR 33.3m in the nine-month period (September 30, 2024: EUR 8.0m). We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP.
You can download the research here: INIT20251113k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
