Bear Robotics, Inc: Bear Robotics Celebrates SoftBank Group's New "Physical AI" Strategy, Validating Company's Core Mission

SoftBank's Q2 2025 earnings call highlights "Physical AI" as a core new strategy, affirming the vision Bear Robotics has championed since its inception.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Bear Robotics, a SoftBank portfolio company and leader in service robotics, today celebrates the new "Physical AI" vision unveiled by SoftBank Group ("SoftBank") during its Q2 2025 earnings call.

During the announcement, SoftBank leadership defined "Physical AI" as the next major strategic frontier for technology, marking the critical moment where AI moves beyond the digital screen and into the physical world.

SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto identified "Physical AI" as the company's "most important new keyword," defining it as AI-powered robotics providing complex services "coming very close to our life." He also cited a recent, major robotics acquisition as "a very big step forward" toward integrating "robotics... mingled with the society."

This strategy creates a powerful ecosystem of "Physical AI" companies within SoftBank's portfolio, including foundational "Physical AI" companies like Bear Robotics.

"We are thrilled to see SoftBank so forcefully champion the 'Physical AI' vision, a mission that has been at the core of Bear Robotics since day one," said John Ha, CEO and Founder of Bear Robotics. "Mr. Goto's definition of AI-powered robots coming 'very close to our life' to provide complex services is exactly what our robots are doing in the real world, every single day."

"SoftBank's commitment validates our belief that the future is not just digital AI, but intelligent robotics that serve and empower humans. As an established leader in this space, we are more energized than ever to lead this 'Physical AI' revolution forward alongside our partners at SoftBank."

About Bear Robotics

Bear Robotics is a leading innovator in service robotics and artificial intelligence. The company's advanced autonomous robots are deployed in real-world environments to assist human staff, enhancing service and efficiency. Guided by a mission to lead the "Physical AI" revolution, Bear Robotics is dedicated to creating machines that serve, empower, and collaborate alongside people.

For more information, please visit https://www.bearrobotics.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Gennaro Gallo, Head of Marketing

gennaro@bearrobotics.ai

SOURCE: Bear Robotics, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bear-robotics-celebrates-softbank-groups-new-%22physical-ai%22-strate-1101730