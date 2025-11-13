Toyota City, Japan, Nov 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced an additional investment of up to 10 billion USD in the United States over the next five years. This will bring the company's total U.S. investment to nearly 60 billion USD since beginning operations in the U.S. nearly 70 years ago.In addition, Toyota held an opening ceremony for Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC). Now officially starting production, the facility was established in November 2021 as Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing company outside Japan. TBMNC is Toyota's 11th manufacturing facility in the U.S., representing an investment of nearly 14 billion USD and the creation of up to 5,100 new jobs.The new battery plant is part of Toyota's "best-company-in-town" approach-investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering diverse options tailored to local needs through a multi-pathway strategy. In the U.S., it employs approximately 50,000 people and has been involved in the development and manufacturing of over 35 million vehicles across 11 manufacturing plants.Tetsuo Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America, said: "Today's launch of Toyota's first U.S. battery plant and additional U.S. investment up to $10 billion marks a pivotal moment in our company's history. Toyota is a pioneer in electrified vehicles, and the company's significant manufacturing investment in the U.S. and North Carolina further solidifies our commitment to team members, customers, dealers, communities, and suppliers."Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.