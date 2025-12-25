

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) announced its sales, production, and export results for November 2025, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd. For the month of November, total worldwide sales were 9,65,919 units, down 1.9% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide sales of 9,00,011 units, down 2.2% from last year.



For the month of November, total worldwide production was 9,34,001 units, a decline of 3.4% from prior year. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide production of 8,21,723 units, a decline of 5.5% from previous year.



