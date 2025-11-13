DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC.
(the "Corporation")
has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on
December 22, 2025.
The record date for determining shareholders of the Corporation entitled to
receive notice of the meeting is November 20, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Howard, President & CEO
ahoward@diamondwines.com
Contact number: 905-685-5673
Basman Alias, Chief Financial Officer
balias@diamondwines.com
Website: http://www.diamondwines.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274235
SOURCE: TSX Trust Company
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.