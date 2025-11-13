DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC.

(the "Corporation")



has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on

December 22, 2025.

The record date for determining shareholders of the Corporation entitled to

receive notice of the meeting is November 20, 2025.









