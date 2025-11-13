Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) -The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), formerly KWG Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that in light of heightened trading volumes in our shares and ongoing public interest in the Ring of Fire region, (thanks to World Series Commercials) we wish to give our shareholders the following update:

The Company is not aware of any specific initiatives or plans that would explain the recent increase in trading activity of its shares.

Our management team is focused on advancing the Company's strategic objectives to the advantage of all shareholders. However, securities regulations, including National Instrument 43-101, strictly limit the nature and timing of disclosures we can make.

CCC has recently entered into several non-disclosure agreements with third parties. These agreements permit discussions that we believe hold meaningful potential. We will provide further details as soon as we are legally and practically able to do so.

As well, the Company announces that a warrant previously held by its CEO to acquire treasury shares (expiring December 31, 2025) has been exercised ahead of schedule, providing immediate working capital. Terms for a related non-arm's length private placement are also in the final stages of negotiation and will be disclosed upon completion.

We want to tell our partners, our shareholders, that we understand that the limited nature of the information we can share with them is frustrating. This limitation does not reflect the value that we place on their loyalty and their patience.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

