NCAB Group AB: NCAB acquires Multi-Teknik in Sweden

NCAB has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Multi-Teknik Mönsterkort AB with offices in Gothenburg, Lithuania and China. The company had Net sales of approximately SEK 110 million during the fiscal year 2024/25 with an EBITA of just below SEK 20 million. Multi-Teknik has a 50-year history that began with a PCB factory in Gothenburg. The production was discontinued in 2008 and since then the company is a pure trading business.

Multi-Teknik has 15 employees, of which 8 are located in Gothenburg, 5 in China and 2 in Lithuania. The company has a strong position in western Sweden and is therefore a fine complement to NCAB, which has had a stronger position in other parts of Sweden. Customers are found in the Industrial, Automotive, Telecom and Medical sectors.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in December 2025. The two former owners will remain for a transition period to ensure a smooth integration.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NCAB Group's earnings in 2026. Synergies are expected to arise in the areas of suppliers, payment terms and logistics. The purchase price amounts to SEK 141 million.

Peter Kruk, CEO NCAB Group

"We have been keeping our eyes on Multi-Teknik for a long time and are pleased to have completed this acquisition. The timing was now right for the owners to let the company enter a new phase. Multi-Teknik is known for its high quality and technical know-how and strengthens our position in the Swedish market. Multi-Teknik will be able to continue to develop successfully with the support of NCAB's global organization. "

Kristian Orrsäter and Patrik Johansson, former owners of Multi-Teknik:

"We have a long history with PCBs in our family from the time when we also ran our own factory. A lot has happened since then and now we feel ready to hand over. Selling our life's work to NCAB is the best solution for our customers and employees. As part of NCAB, the company will be able to continue to develop technically and service-wise, while at the same time giving employees new opportunities in a larger organization."

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Öhman, IR Manager

Telephone: +46 707 63 81 25

E-mail: gunilla.ohman@ncabgroup.com

