

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French civil engineering construction company Eiffage SA (EFGSY.PK) on Thursday reported results for the nine-month period.



The Group's consolidated revenue for the period was 18.315 billion euros, an increase of 7.9% from 16.978 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 4.3%.



In Contracting, revenue rose by 9.0% or 4.6% on like for like basis to 15.275 billion euros. Concessions grew 2.8% to 3.040 billion euros.



Eiffage generated consolidated revenue of 6.387 billion euros in the third quarter of 2025, up 8.5% compared with the third quarter of 2024. Contracting revenues increased 10.0% and Concessions grew 2.3%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News