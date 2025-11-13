AGCO Corporation: AGCO Brands Win Key AGRITECHNICA Awards

Fendt and Valtra pick up multiple Tractor of the Year, Farm Machine, Innovation and DLG Agrifuture Concept honors.

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced numerous awards for two of its leading brands at AGRITECHNICA in Hanover, Germany. Fendt® and Valtra® were presented with Tractor of the Year honors, three Farm Machine 2026 awards, and recognition for solutions that enable mixed-fleet and forage farmers to be more productive, profitable and sustainable.

"These AGRITECHNICA honors reflect AGCO's ongoing efforts to support farmers around the world," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. "I am so proud of the teams behind these award-winning products! Our brands lead the way in delivering innovative solutions that empower farmers globally to be more productive and sustainable, shaping the future of agriculture."

AGCO honors at AGRITECHNICA include the following:

Tractor of the Year - MidPower: The Fendt 516 Vario® is a fully redesigned model that offers farmers advanced features such as VarioDrive, integrated tire pressure control and enhanced support systems, ensuring greater efficiency, safety and ease of operation in daily fieldwork.

Tractor of the Year - Utility: The Valtra G Series CVT Active Model delivers enhanced comfort, precise operation and fuel efficiency with its new Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), ensuring exceptional ease of use, with smart technology for high productivity.

Innovation Award - Silver Medal and Farm Machine 2026 Award - Smart Farming & Robotics: Fendt ForageQualityCam for Fendt Katana® is a retrofit system that uses cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and analyze grain processing quality in real time, allowing operators to adjust harvester settings instantly for optimal results from the cab.

Farm Machine 2026 Award - Mid-Range Tractor and Audience Choice Award: The Fendt 832 Vario was recognized for its full redesign that includes VarioDrive, Fendt iD low-speed concept, self-cleaning engine air filter, and an innovative lighting concept.

DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner: FieldDataSync(a project in which Fendt is a partner) leverages an open interface to enable real-time, Wi-Fi-based communication between machines from different manufacturers in the field, improving coordination, autonomy, efficiency and safety in mixed-fleet operations.

AGCO's award-winning innovations at AGRITECHNICA underscore the company's commitment to farmer productivity and sustainability. Explore these advancements and discover more about Fendt and Valtra by visiting the links above or going to Fendt.com and Valtra.com.

Fendt, Katana, Valtra and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO. Fendt iD, ForageQualityCam and VarioDrive are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821582/AGCO_PR___Agritechnica_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354035/AGCO_Red_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agco-brands-win-key-agritechnica-awards-302613525.html