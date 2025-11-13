The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2025 - Final Event Numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Final Numbers: Following are the official numbers for the 53rd ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta held on October 4-12, 2025.

Total number of registered hot air balloons (including special shapes): 537

Total number of registered special shape balloons: 103 (11 new to Balloon Fiesta)

Total number of registered pilots (primary and additional): 651

Total number of remote-control balloons: 90

Total number of estimated guest visits: 851,994

Total number of media organizations: 138

Total number of registered media representatives: 810

Total number of viewers on Balloon Fiesta Live: 210,000

Participating countries: 12

Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Participating states: 41

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Event Sessions: 13 of the 14 sessions occurred. One session (Thursday evening) was canceled.

Navigators: 1,057 Navigators volunteered during this year's event. Navigators (not including chase crew) are volunteers who provide guest services, administrative services, balloon coordination and safety, setup and logistics, and more in over 40 different areas.

Additional information about the 2025 ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta can be found at balloonfiesta.com . The 54th ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held October 3-11, 2026.

###

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc.

The ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® is an annual festival of hot air balloons that takes place every October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. For details on events, schedule, and entertainment, visit our website and BalloonFiesta.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter/X , or TikTok .

For more information contact:

Tom Garrity, The Garrity Group Public Relations

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

+1.505.898.8689

balloonfiesta@garritypr.com

SOURCE: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exxonmobil-albuquerque-international-balloon-fiesta-2025-final-e-1101455