TSS, Inc.: TSS Strengthens AI and High-Performance Computing Strategy with Appointment of Technology Industry Veteran Vivek Mohindra to Board of Directors

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI), a data center services company that provides AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and software integration services, today announced the appointment of Vivek Mohindra to its Board of Directors. Mohindra has more than 25 years of experience in strategy, investment, and business transformation across the technology sector, with deep expertise in AI transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vivek to the TSS Board at such a pivotal time for our company and the industry," said Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS. "His deep expertise in AI-driven transformation and go-to-market strategy at a global scale, with Dell Technologies, is directly applicable to our mission. Vivek's strategic insights will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate the complexities of deploying and scaling AI infrastructure and reinforcing our position as a critical partner in the AI ecosystem."

Mohindra currently serves as Special Advisor to the Vice Chair & COO of Dell Technologies, where he works closely with executive leadership on growth and AI-led modernization initiatives. He previously held the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Dell, leading value-creation initiatives related to growth and company-wide transformation including go-to-market. His career also includes senior leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, TPG, Freescale Semiconductors and New Science Ventures, and board roles at several companies including GlobalFoundries and CyberOptics.

"I'm honored to join the TSS Board and contribute to its impressive growth trajectory," said Vivek Mohindra. "TSS plays a crucial role by providing the essential integration services that bridge the gap between powerful computing hardware and real-world AI deployment. The demand for these specialized services is accelerating, and TSS has a great opportunity to broaden its capabilities and customer base. I look forward to working with Darryll and the entire team toward these ends and deliver exceptional value to clients and shareholders."

Mohindra holds a B.E. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Roorkee) and concurrent MBA and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical Engineering from MIT. He resides in Austin, Texas.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

tssi@haydenir.com

TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism, CFO

(512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-strengthens-ai-and-high-performance-computing-strategy-with-a-1101520