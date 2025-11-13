Anzeige
WKN: A1W0MJ | ISIN: US87288V1017
NASDAQ
13.11.25 | 21:59
15,230 US-Dollar
-5,81 % -0,940
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TSS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.11.2025 22:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TSS, Inc.: TSS Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Year-to-date revenue of $184.8 million, up 88%

2025 Outlook Updated to Reflect Growth Investments

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our year-to-date revenue growth of 88% and Adjusted EBITDA improvement of 59% underscore the strength and momentum of our business. This quarter's procurement revenues reflect a comparison against last year's exceptionally strong Q3 results. In our Systems Integration business, where we deliver infrastructure to serve the exploding AI market, the volume of racks we integrated was lower than expected due to unforeseen operational requirements. We have implemented new procedures and processes and are seeing dramatically higher rack volumes in our fourth quarter. Costs reflect a full quarter of our new factory that in the third quarter were not matched by the additional revenues we expect to increase beginning in the fourth quarter plus additional investment in the facility itself", said Darryll Dewan, CEO of TSS, Inc.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to Third Quarter 2024 unless otherwise noted)

  • Revenues of $41.9 million, down 40%

    • Procurement revenues of $31.1 million, down 49%

    • Systems Integration revenues of $9.2 million, up 20%

    • Facilities Management revenues of $1.6 million, down 19%

  • Gross profit of $4.6 million, down 41%

    • Reflects current year allocation of depreciation to COGS

  • Net loss of $1.5 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in Q3 2024

  • Diluted EPS of ($0.06) compared to $0.10

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, down 66%

Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the First Nine Months of 2024 unless otherwise noted)

  • Revenues of $184.8 million, up 88%

    • Procurement revenues of $154.3 million, up 100%

    • Systems Integration revenues of $26.1 million, up 78%

    • Facilities Management revenues of $4.4 million, down 32%

  • Gross profit of $21.0 million, up 39%

  • Net income of $3.0 million, down 27%

  • Diluted EPS of $0.11, down from $0.16

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, up 59%

Fourth Quarter Outlook

Dewan added, "Two years of rapid growth, a focus on operational excellence and strong relationships with key partners have driven our performance year-to-date. We expect elevated performances from Procurement although the government shutdown may impact pipeline orders closing in the calendar year. Systems Integration and Facilities Management should both have stronger results in the fourth quarter, resulting in a strong rebound in quarterly EBITDA. Accordingly, we are updating our full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range between 50% and 75% growth compared to 2024. This run rate should carry into 2026 and result in another year of rapid revenue and EBITDA growth."

The Company will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time today. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-545-0523 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1-973-528-0016. The event ID number is 370784. Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast, at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2294/53175.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and certain extraordinary items. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may or could have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure; this reconciliation is located under the heading "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect our future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara (646) 755-7412
Brett Maas (646) 536-7331
tssi@haydenir.com

TSS, Inc.
Danny Chism, CFO
(512) 310-4908
dchism@tssiusa.com

-- Tables Follow -

TSS, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par values)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

(unaudited)

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,696

$

23,222

Contract and other receivables, net

14,785

16,203

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

2,353

851

Inventories, net

11,321

17,673

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,176

248

Total current assets

100,331

58,197

Property and equipment, net

39,063

8,591

Lease right-of-use asset

15,835

24,213

Goodwill

780

780

Restricted cash

5,000

-

Other assets

4,403

4,787

Total assets

$

165,412

$

96,568

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

48,591

$

53,340

Deferred revenues, current

11,700

2,613

Long-term debt, current

4,906

-

Lease liabilities, current

813

966

Total current liabilities

66,010

56,919

Non-current Liabilities:

Long-term debt, non-current

18,989

8,200

Lease liabilities, non-current

16,640

23,540

Deferred revenues, non-current

363

771

Total non-current liabilities

35,992

32,511

Total liabilities

102,002

89,430

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

132,401

74,200

Treasury stock, at cost

(11,624

)

(6,730

)

Accumulated deficit

(57,370

)

(60,335

)

Total stockholders' equity

63,410

7,138

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

165,412

$

96,568

TSS, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands except per-share values)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Month Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

Procurement

$

31,101

$

60,484

$

154,280

$

77,022

Facilities management

1,591

1,954

4,371

6,384

Systems integration

9,191

7,630

26,161

14,713

Total revenues

41,883

70,068

184,812

98,119

Cost of revenues

36,221

62,181

162,125

82,982

Cost of revenues - depreciation

1,027

-

1,645

-

Total cost of revenues

37,248

62,181

163,770

82,982

Gross profit

4,635

7,887

21,042

15,137

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

5,238

3,885

14,860

8,993

Depreciation and amortization

328

208

764

397

Total operating expenses

5,566

4,093

15,624

9,390

Income (loss) from operations

(931

)

3,794

5,418

5,747

Interest expense

954

1,309

3,281

2,015

Interest (income)

(434

)

(168

)

(992

)

(374

)

Other (income)

(4

)

(13

)

(4

)

(13

)

Pre-tax income (loss)

(1,447

)

2,666

3,133

4,119

Income taxes

50

20

168

56

Net income (loss)

$

(1,497

)

$

2,646

$

2,965

$

4,063

Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic

$

(0.06

)

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.18

Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

0.10

$

0.11

$

0.16

TSS, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (GAAP to non-GAAP)
(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss)

$

(1,497

)

$

2,646

$

2,965

$

4,063

Interest expense, net

520

1,128

2,289

1,628

Depreciation and amortization

1,355

208

2,409

397

Income tax provision

50

20

168

56

EBITDA

$

428

$

4,002

$

7,831

$

6,144

Stock based compensation

1,030

299

2,881

604

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,458

$

4,301

$

10,712

$

6,748

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1101841

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
