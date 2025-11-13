Delivers strong revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion, and continued progress toward profitability, driven by disciplined cost management, a healthier channel mix, and growing global brand recognition for the second consecutive quarter

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, reported results for its fiscal second quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Fiscal Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue up 24% to $4.8 million compared to $3.8 million in Q2 FY25.

Gross margin improved to 60.1%, up from 54.0% in Q2 FY25.

Total operating expenses decreased 14% to $4.0 million compared to $4.6 million in Q2 FY25.

Operating loss improved by approximately $1.4 million to $1.1 million compared to $2.6 million in Q2 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $1.2 million to $0.8 million compared to $2.0 million in Q2 FY25.

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter marks another step forward on our path to profitability through more efficient execution," said Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder, Creative Director and President of Perfect Moment. "We delivered strong top-line growth, expanded margins, and significantly improved operating performance all while strengthening the global reach and desirability of the Perfect Moment brand. We are entering the key winter season with strong momentum, a disciplined balance sheet, and a sharper operating model designed for sustainable growth."

Chath Weerasinghe, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Perfect Moment, commented: "We've demonstrated clear operating leverage on higher revenues. Our over-600-basis point gross margin improvement, coupled with reduced overhead and the introduction of an agile supply chain model, reflects the success of our financial restructuring and cost realignment despite market headwinds. We are executing with discipline and continuing to invest in initiatives that strengthen long-term brand value and scalability."

Recent Operational and Strategic Highlights

H&M x Perfect Moment Global Collaboration: Launching on December 2 nd , 2025, this capsule brings Perfect Moment's signature design and performance heritage to a global audience through H&M's flagship stores and digital channels a milestone that amplifies awareness and introduces the brand to millions of new customers.

, 2025, this capsule brings Perfect Moment's signature design and performance heritage to a global audience through H&M's flagship stores and digital channels a milestone that amplifies awareness and introduces the brand to millions of new customers. Verbier Flagship Opening: On November 5th, 2025, Perfect Moment opened its new alpine flagship store in Verbier, Switzerland, offering the full brand universe across skiwear and lifestyle. The boutique anchors the brand's presence in one of the world's most iconic luxury ski destinations.

Marketing Brand Highlights

Urban Slopes Capsule Collection: Launched the Urban Slopes Capsule Collection, marking a milestone for the Company that signals the brand's evolution beyond its alpine roots into year-round, global lifestyle wear a key component of its long-term strategy.

Formula 1 Partnership with BWT Alpine: The Company continues to activate its Formula 1 partnership with Alpine Racing, aligning with global events that celebrate high performance and style. The next activation will take place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, with exclusive VIP experiences and co-branded initiatives.

Fiscal Q2 2026 Financial Summary

Total net revenue increased 24% to $4.8 million from $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by a stronger wholesale order book and improved operational execution, enabling more efficient fulfillment and shipping timing compared to the prior year.

eCommerce net revenue decreased 71% to $0.3 million compared to $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects the Company's strategic shift away from discounted online sales as it transitions toward a full-price brand model. Historically, a meaningful portion of eCommerce revenue came from promotional activity. Despite lower revenue from this channel, total net revenue increased due to stronger performance across other channels.

Wholesale revenue increased 61% to $4.3 million compared to $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit increased 38% to $2.9 million from $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margins were 60.1% compared to 54.0% in the year-ago quarter. The increase primarily reflects favorable channel mix, which includes growth in higher-margin revenue streams, and the Company's ongoing focus on disciplined pricing and supply chain reengineering.

Total operating expenses decreased 14% to $4.0 million from $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by continued cost discipline and the timing of marketing initiatives more evenly phased throughout the year.

Operating loss improved by approximately $1.4 million to $1.1 million from $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $1.8 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $1.2 million to $0.8 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in gross profit, reflecting higher revenue and gross margin expansion, largely from the addition of partnership revenue and improved channel and product mix, along with continued cost discipline.

The Company's liquidity position at September 30, 2025, reflects a significant buildup in accounts receivable, which totaled $4.8 million compared to $0.9 million at March 31, 2025. This increase primarily reflects a timing difference in customer payments and is expected to be collected subsequent to quarter-end. Further shipments scheduled in Q3 are expected to convert existing inventory into cash, supporting overall liquidity in the coming period.

Winter 2025-2026 Outlook

Perfect Moment enters the peak winter season with strong commercial momentum, expanded distribution, and a robust financial foundation. Management expects continued revenue growth and improved operating leverage as new partnerships, retail locations, and product categories mature.

Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder, Creative Director and President of Perfect Moment, added: "Our focus remains crystal clear we are building a profitable, global luxury lifestyle brand, anchored in performance, creativity, and enduring quality. The groundwork we've laid this year sets the stage for scalable growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

About Perfect Moment Ltd.

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in the prospectus supplement for the offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

PERFECT MOMENT LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Revenues, net: 4,763 3,833 6,235 4,808 Cost of sales 1,901 1,762 2,484 2,378 Gross profit 2,862 2,071 3,751 2,430 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,637 3,923 7,052 7,223 Marketing and advertising expenses 362 705 891 1,158 Total operating expenses 3,999 4,628 7,943 8,381 Loss from operations (1,137 (2,557 (4,192 (5,951 Interest expense (728 (188 (1,508 (194 Foreign currency transaction gain 25 1 41 13 Total other expense, net (703 (187 (1,467 (181 Net loss (1,840 (2,744 (5,659 (6,132 Dividends on Series AA Convertible Preferred Stock (161 (320 Net loss attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted (2,001 (2,744 (5,979 (6,132 Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders (0.06 (0.17 (0.23 (0.39 Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding 32,764,333 15,781,264 26,111,143 15,717,356 Other comprehensive losses: Net loss (1,840 (2,744 (5,659 (6,132 Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 89 21 (44 7 Comprehensive loss (1,751 (2,723 (5,703 (6,125

PERFECT MOMENT LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 393 6,159 Restricted cash 1,350 Accounts receivable, net 4,762 886 Inventories, net 6,736 1,567 Prepaid and other current assets 2,473 2,812 Total current assets 14,364 12,774 Long term assets: Operating lease right of use assets 31 44 Property and equipment, net 451 483 Other non-current assets 113 36 Total assets 14,959 13,337 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables 4,245 2,594 Accrued expenses 3,028 4,233 Trade finance facility 2,495 Short-term borrowings, net 602 1,851 Note payable related party, current, net 3,283 Operating lease obligations 30 44 Deferred revenue 1,190 264 Total current liabilities 12,378 11,481 Long term liabilities: Note payable related party, long-term, net 1,600 Total liabilities 13,978 11,481 Shareholders' equity: Series AA convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,800,000 shares authorized; 924,921 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,221,933 and 19,291,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 71,620 66,793 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67 (23 Accumulated deficit (70,575 (64,916 Total shareholders' equity 981 1,856 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 14,959 13,337

Use Of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results under generally accepted accounted principles ("GAAP"), we present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, financing costs and changes in fair value of derivative liability.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations in that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss, as reported (1,840 (2,744 (5,659 (6,132 Adjustments: Interest expense 728 188 1,508 194 Stock compensation expense 112 342 246 712 Amortization of stock-based marketing services 140 111 339 111 Depreciation and amortization 68 106 199 217 Total EBITDA adjustments 1,048 747 2,292 1,234 Adjusted EBITDA (792 (1,997 (3,367 (4,898

We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA in developing our internal budgets, forecasts, and strategic plan; in analyzing the effectiveness of our business strategies in evaluating potential acquisitions; and in making compensation decisions and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which includes, among others, the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and the Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

