eXoZymes Announces Cell-Free Biomanufacturing Pioneer, Tyler Korman, As CSO & Amy Lunzer as Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals and new medicines - announced that co-founder of eXoZymes, Tyler Korman, PhD, has taken on the role of Chief Scientific Officer, while Amy Lunzer - an accomplished business, supply-chain, and operations executive - is appointed as Chief of Staff.

CSO of eXoZymes, Tyler Korman, PhD, states, "I'm excited to announce that I'm now the Chief Scientific Officer of eXoZymes! This journey started over 20 years ago including founding Invizyne, which then became eXoZymes. I'm grateful to have held roles as Director of R&D to VP of Research and now CSO - where I can really push through our strategy for how we become the leader in biomanufacturing. As a team, I'm proud of the developments that we've pioneered - by providing access to new molecules, we are opening the door to potential treatments for a variety of diseases and providing solutions for longevity, metabolic health, and overall wellness."

Korman, adds: "In my opinion, we stand at a crossroads where we need new solutions to be able to produce important molecules for use as nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals - and I think we have those solutions. That makes me excited about the future of biomanufacturing!"

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, adds, "Dr. Korman has continually demonstrated his grasp of both being a visionary - helping to push our technology and the biomanufacturing field forward - while also engaging in dialogs with potential partners to create biosolutions that make products that have been very hard to make or never existed before. Additionally, both Amy Lunzer and Tyler Korman embody the exceptional kind of talent, experience, values, and breadth of capabilities we're bringing together to advance our company and the future of biomanufacturing!"

These changes are taking effect immediately and will also be covered in today's 2025 Q3 update call, which starts at 5PM EST.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce very valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

