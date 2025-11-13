Entergy Corporation: Easterseals Arkansas Receives Over $18K in Incentives From Entergy Arkansas's Energy Efficiency Initiative

Entergy Solutions CitySmart program saves schools money while increasing efficiency

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Entergy Arkansas recently awarded Easterseals of Arkansas more than $18,000 in incentives for energy efficiency projects completed as part of the Entergy Solutions CitySmart program's mission-based offering. Easterseals completed construction on their new Academy campus in West Little Rock earlier this year, welcoming the first students to the space in August.

Easterseals Arkansas is a nonprofit organization serving children and adults with special needs, fulfilling their mission to empower people with disabilities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities. Entergy Arkansas knows that many nonprofit organizations may not have extra funds to devote to energy efficiency programs, which is why Entergy Solutions is focused on reducing barriers for mission-based organizations and delivering accessible energy-savings solutions for those who need it the most.

As a CitySmart program participant, Easterseals worked with the Entergy Solutions team and partners to be sure they were maximizing efficiencies during construction of the new facility. Through the program, the organization focused on energy efficient LED lighting, lighting controls, and HVAC systems. These projects resulted in $18,378.05 in total incentives, and Easterseals has saved 73,512.17 kilowatt hours of energy through its participation in the program.

"It's an exciting time for Easterseals, and we are thrilled to have our new K - 12 campus open and serving students in Central Arkansas," said Mac Bell, Vice President of Development and Communication at Easterseals. "Participating in Entergy Arkansas's CitySmart program made us feel confident that our new facility is the most efficient it can be to carry our organization forward for decades to come."

"I have had the pleasure of serving on the Easterseals board for five years, which has given me a front-row seat to the amazing work that they do," said Laura Landreaux, CEO of Entergy Arkansas. "Entergy is here to serve our communities and helping an organization with such a meaningful mission reduce costs and increase efficiency is one of the most impactful investments we can make."

The CitySmart program is an Entergy Arkansas offering of the Entergy Solutions program that strives to help schools and municipal institutions run more efficiently through updates such as upgraded HVAC systems, commercial Wi-Fi thermostats and new lighting to save energy and money. The program helps to identify energy savings specific to their facilities, prioritize a range of energy conservation measures, and achieve significant, long-term electricity savings. Organizations earn incentives for completing qualifying energy-efficiency projects and help improve efficiencies throughout their facilities. Interested schools can learn more about the CitySmart program at entergyarkansas.com/citysmart.

Entergy Arkansas also offers a variety of programs specifically designed to help residential customers and businesses manage their energy and ultimately lower their monthly bill. To learn more visit entergysoluionsar.com.

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 735,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR). Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyArkansas.com and connect with @EntergyARK on social media.

About Easterseals Arkansas

For more than 80 years, Easterseals Arkansas has been dedicated to empowering children and adults with disabilities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities. Through education, therapy, independent living, employment, and support services, Easterseals Arkansas helps individuals of all abilities live more independently and reach their fullest potential.

