New Holland Launches Tech and Durability-Boosted Roll-Belt Variable-Chamber Balers - and New Compostable Nature's Net Wrap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / CNH brand, New Holland is building even more technology, connectivity and durability into its variable-chamber round balers with the new Roll-Belt 180 PLUS (producing bales up to 1.8m diameter) and 150 PLUS (up to 1.5m diameter). Multiple feeding options, strengthened components and upgraded technology mean maximum throughput and minimum downtime, helping customers do more in short weather windows.

Agritechnica 2025 also marks the European debut of Nature's Net Wrap-a compostable bale wrap developed by a Canadian company supported since early 2024 through a CNH investment. Now available to European farmers and fully compatible with all New Holland balers, Nature's Net Wrap represents a major step forward in sustainable farming, helping save time, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

Where Technology Meets Performance

The Roll-Belt PLUS models feature standard ISOBUS connectivity, enabling additional features to be unlocked when working with a compatible tractor. These include New Holland IntelliBale technology, which significantly reduces operator fatigue and boosts productivity by automating the Stop-Wrap-Eject-Start functions.

Durability by Design

The Roll-Belt PLUS series introduces a new roll design with seamless construction and 3.5 times thicker material than on outgoing models, maximizing wear resistance.

For additional protection and increased lifespan, the PLUS series is equipped with triple-lip seal bearings that provide a superior seal against dirt and contaminants. Upgraded high-tensile chains are standard on all Rotor Cutter and Rotor Feeder models, for the highest possible durability while keeping maintenance costs to a minimum.

