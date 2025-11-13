

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks employees at 65 unionized locations in the US went on strike Thursday in an effort to advance the stalled contract negotiations and demand better pay and staffing.



Over 1,000 baristas from more than 40 cities participated in the walkout, which was planned by Starbucks Workers United and took place on the company's busy Red Cup Day.



According to the union, Starbucks has not engaged in negotiations on important matters such as pay, schedules, and hundreds of unresolved allegations of unfair labor practices. Since its launch four years ago, it has unionized over 600 company-owned stores in the United States.



Starbucks said the strike affects fewer than 1 percent of its thousands of locations and that most stores remain open. The company argues the union's demands would negatively impact operations and customer experience and says it is ready to return to the negotiating table.



Workers say many of Starbucks' recent policies have increased their workload without adding staff, leading to long delays, understaffed shifts, and customer tensions. Some baristas say they struggle to secure enough hours to earn a living wage.



Despite recent efforts to revitalize the brand, Starbucks continues to face pressure from union organizers, rising competition, and customer complaints over high prices.



The union warned the strike could expand if negotiations do not resume soon.



