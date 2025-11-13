Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

The Company's growing audience and recently acquired assets are now reflected in topline performance of $2,158,802. Q3 revenue grew +16% Year over Year (YoY), aided by the Enthusiast Gaming assets acquired in September.

The Company achieved a healthy gross margin of 57% for the quarter, compared to 53% in the same period 2024, and 63% for the year-to-date, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

Expenses increased due to extinguishment of debt. The Company expects integration costs to taper and synergy savings to flow through in coming quarters.

Vertiqal's repayment of the promissory note now leaves the Company free of any security over its assets and free of the corresponding debt.

Normalized EBITDA reflected integration timing, with a negative result as one-time costs were absorbed and newly acquired assets scaled; management is executing cost and efficiency initiatives to drive a return to breakeven.

The Company's near-term priorities include completing post-acquisition integration, expanding higher-margin direct advertising partnerships, and fully monetizing its scaled network through Q4 and into 2026.

Management Commentary

"Q3 opened the aperture of scale, witnessed by Vertiqal's acquisition of a Google Ad Manager license, which allows the Company to sell Programmatic Guaranteed, therein providing the market with a full-funnel digital product," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "While integration drove temporary costs, our core model continues to run at healthy gross margins. Over the next two quarters, we are consolidating tools and vendor stacks, expanding direct brand deals ahead of seasonal spend, and executing on synergy plans. We are focused on one simple goal: reach positive normalized EBITDA in 2026 for the very first time in our operating history. We look forward to reporting progress on this each quarter."

Financial Results

Below is a summary of the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.





Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Variance

% Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Variance

% Revenues

2,158,802 1,863,636 16% 3,642,413 3,810,715 -4% Gross Profit

1,233,483 993,474 24% 2,301,666 2,516,465 -9% Total Expenses

4,263,224 555,297 -668% 7,186,787 3,554,477 -102% Normalized EBITDA

(576,315) (465,962) -40% (2,487,266) (1,980,035) -26% Adjusted Loss

(376,478) (807,976) 53% (1,814,452) (1,529,693) -19%

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

For more information, please visit www.vertiqalstudios.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures and reconciliation

This press release includes non-IFRS measures such as Normalized EBITDA. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure will be provided in our MD&A, available on SEDAR+.

Vertiqal files its interim and annual financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

