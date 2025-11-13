

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following pushback from developers and power users, Google is reconsidering a portion of its new Android app policy.



Anyone installing apps from sources other than the Google Play Store would have to register with Google under the company's recently announced 'developer verification' system.



Google claims that the objective is to lessen malware and scams that deceive users into downloading dangerous apps.



However, the plan was heavily criticized, particularly by sideloading experts. Many contended that Google's approach would limit Android's openness and erect needless obstacles for reliable developers.



Google hasn't explained how this new sideloading option will work. It may involve more warning screens, extra confirmation steps, or using ADB on a computer. The company says the system will be designed so scammers can't easily manipulate users into ignoring the risks.



This shift comes at a time when Google is preparing for changes related to its antitrust settlement with Epic Games, which will require Google to make it easier for third-party app stores to operate on Android.



