Novo Nordisk A/S: Candidate for the Board of Directors will not seek election

Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 November 2025 - Today, it was announced that Mikael Dolsten will not seek election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on 14 November 2025, as otherwise announced in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Earlier today, Mikael Dolsten, who most recently served as the Head of R&D at Pfizer, informed Novo Nordisk that, in spite of his desire to join, he has decided to withdraw his candidacy to the Novo Nordisk Board of Directors, both as a member and as observer, due to recent personal circumstances unrelated to Novo Nordisk A/S and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings A/S have informed Novo Nordisk that they will not propose the election of another candidate instead of Mikael Dolsten at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Instead, the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings A/S intend for the incoming Novo Nordisk Board of Directors to identify and nominate two candidates in addition to the already nominated Helena Saxon to the Board of Directors at Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2026. The other Board candidates standing for election at the 14 November 2025 extraordinary general meeting remain as announced in the 21 October 2025 convening notice.

If all proposed candidates are elected, the Board of Directors will, after the extraordinary general meeting on 14 November 2026, consist of Lars Rebien Sørensen (Chair), Cees de Jong (Vice Chair), Britt Meelby Jensen, Kasim Kutay and Stephan Engels (shareholder-elected Board members) and Elisabeth Dahl Christensen, Liselotte Hyveled, Mette Bøjer Jensen and Thomas Rantzau (employee-elected Board members).

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com (mailto:globalmedia@novonordisk.com)



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)



Investors: Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com (mailto:mxun@novonordisk.com)



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com (mailto:cftu@novonordisk.com)



Alex Bruce

+45 34 44 26 13

axeu@novonordisk.com (mailto:axeu@novonordisk.com)



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)





Company announcement No 34 / 2025

Attachment