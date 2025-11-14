Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into separate investor relations services agreements with both Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a Toronto-based company sponsored research firm, and James McFarland dba ImpactDeck ("ImpactDeck"), a Montreal-based investor relations firm.

Under the agreement with Atrium (the "Atrium Agreement"), Atrium will provide comprehensive equity research coverage, including detailed research reports, broad distribution across major financial platforms, video interviews with management, and engagement analytics. The Atrium Agreement is effective November 6, 2025, with services commencing November 19, 2025, for an initial seven-month period, ending June 19, 2025, unless varied by the parties. Atrium will receive a monthly fee of CAD $3,000 per month plus applicable taxes.

Under the agreement with ImpactDeck (the "ImpactDeck Agreement"), ImpactDeck will assist the Company in increasing its visibility within the investment community through broker outreach, inbound investor inquiry management, market sentiment and perception analysis, and related advisory support. The ImpactDeck Agreement is effective December 1, 2025, for an initial six-month term, ending June 1, 2026, unless extended by mutual agreement or termination. ImpactDeck will receive a monthly fee of CAD $4,000 per month plus applicable taxes.

"We look forward to working with both Atrium and ImpactDeck to strengthen investor relations and market engagement," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO of the Company. "Their expertise will be an important resource as we advance our strategic objectives."

Both the Atrium Agreement and the ImpactDeck Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four production facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti and Cielo from Italy; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral, and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; as well as C.K Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine, and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

The Company also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Tag Vodka, Ginslinger Gin, and Barnburner Whisky from Ontario; Cofradia Tequila and Hussong's Tequila from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur and Broker's Gin from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka, and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Bench Beer, Henderson Beer, Niagara Craft Cider, TAG and Ginslinger RTDs, and Darling Mimosas from Ontario; Rodenbach beer from Belgium; La Trappe beer from the Netherlands; and Warsteiner beer from Germany.

