

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB63.13 billion, or RMB6.779 per share. This compares with RMB53.23 billion, or RMB5.644 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to RMB192.87 billion from RMB167.19 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB63.13 Bln. vs. RMB53.23 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.779 vs. RMB5.644 last year. -Revenue: RMB192.87 Bln vs. RMB167.19 Bln last year.



