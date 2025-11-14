

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback dropped to a fresh 2-week low of 1.1656 against the euro, 2-week low of 1.3215 against the pound and more than a 2-week low of 0.7908 against the franc.



The greenback edged down to 154.12 against the yen.



The currency may find support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 142.00 against the yen.



