

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner Inc. (IT) announced that it priced its registered public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, consisting of $350 million principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.970% and $450 million principal amount of 5.600% Senior Notes due 2035 at an issue price of 99.992%.



Gartner anticipates that the Offering will be completed on November 20, 2025 and expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $794.8 million.



Gartner intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under existing revolving credit facility; to pay related fees and expenses; and any remainder, for general corporate purposes.



