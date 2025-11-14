LianLian Global Showcases LGPS Solution at Singapore FinTech Festival

Facilitating faster, compliant, and smarter cross-border payments and fund flows

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global, the cross-border fintech platform and international payment brand of Lianlian DigiTech, is highlighting its latest technology-driven payment solutions at the 2025 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). The event runs from November 12 to 14 at the Singapore Expo, marking the company's fourth consecutive year at this premier global fintech event.

At its booth, LianLian Global is featuring the LianLian Global Payout Service (LGPS), an advanced infrastructure solution that empowers cross-border payment service providers (PSPs), banks and other licensed financial institutions to deliver global payment services. Through a single API integration, LGPS enables payments to China and other global destinations, delivering a seamless experience characterized by greater transparency, security, efficiency, and traceability.

In recent years, Singapore has become a recognized and dynamic global financial hub, serving as a cornerstone of Lianlian DigiTech's expansion in the Southeast Asia market.

In 2018, Lianlian DigiTech established its Singapore entity as a regional hub, using it as a strategic base to launch operations in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam through local entities. In September 2021, its Singapore subsidiary STARLINK received a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, further strengthening its regulatory standing in the region.

In 2019, LianLian Thailand secured two licenses from the Bank of Thailand under the Payment Systems Act-one covering card-payment services and another covering acquiring, payment-facilitation, and receipt-of-funds-on-behalf services. Since then, LianLian Thailand has established comprehensive local payment infrastructure by integrating domestic card schemes, banking channels, e-wallets, and international wallet gateways. This enabled the launch of a full suite of solutions, including in-store merchant acquiring, online standalone-store/app acquiring, and disbursement services in response to the payment needs of domestic and international businesses.



In September 2021, LianLian Global launched its collection service in Vietnam, collaborating with local financial institutions to provide compliant, streamlined, and efficient cross-border collection services for Vietnamese cross-border e-commerce sellers. In September 2022, LianLian Global introduced its payment acceptance service for Vietnamese merchants to address the acquiring challenges facing local cross-border sellers with a comprehensive solution that integrates international card-payment acceptance and payment channels.

