

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 4.9 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and down from 6.5 percent in September.



The bureau also said that retail sales were up 2.9 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent after riding 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment fell 1.7 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent drop a month earlier.



The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent versus expectations for 5.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News