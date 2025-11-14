

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Grupo ACS reported that its net profit after tax for the nine-month of 2025 rose to 655 million euros from 605 million euros last year. On a per share basis, net income was 2.55 euros per share, up from 2.36 euros per share in the prior year.



Sales for the period grew to 36.75 billion euros from 29.70 billion euros in the previous year.



The company has raised its guidance for ordinary net profit after tax (NPAT) for fiscal year 2025 to a range of 820 million euros to 855 million euros, reflecting an increase of up to 25%. This marks a notable revision from the previous guidance, which had a top-end estimate of up to 17%.



