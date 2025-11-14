

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced a minority investment in XINÚ, a Mexican luxury fragrance brand. The investment marks the first time the company has invested in a Latin American brand.



Since its founding in 2017, XINÚ has created a distinctive universe where fragrance, design, and storytelling converge. The brand is celebrated for its sensorial retail spaces, sustainable design ethos, and products that honor heritage while reimagining modern luxury.



The Estée Lauder Companies made the minority investment through its strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm, New Incubation Ventures.



