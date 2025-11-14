

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Shinyaku reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 15.76 billion yen, down 3.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 233.88 yen compared to 243.07 yen. Operating profit was 19.58 billion yen, up 9.6%. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 79.65 billion yen, up 0.4% from last year.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parentt of 26.3 billion yen, and revenue of 168.0 billion yen.



