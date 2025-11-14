

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toray Industries Inc. (TRYIF) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY36.935 billion, or JPY24.19 per share. This compares with JPY55.524 billion, or JPY34.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to JPY1.234 trillion from JPY1.294 trillion last year.



Toray Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.935 Bln. vs. JPY55.524 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY24.19 vs. JPY34.60 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.234 Tn vs. JPY1.294 Tn last year.



These first-half results reflect weak global economic trends.



Toray Industries has revised down its annual revenue outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Toray Industries now expects revenue of JPY 2.630 trillion, less than the earlier outlook of JPY 2.670 trillion.



The company still expects an annual net income of JPY 82 billion. Toray Industries now projects basic earnings per share of 54.16, compared with the prior expectation of JPY 52.44 per basic share.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 20 per share, higher than last year's JPY 18 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Toray Industries had recorded a net profit of JPY 77.9 billion, or JPY 48.93 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 2.563 trillion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News