

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash GDP estimate and foreign trade from the euro area and final inflation figures from France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation data for October. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation eased to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent in September.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's final inflation figures are due. Inflation is seen at 3.1 percent in October, in line with the flash estimate, and down from 3.0 percent in September.



At 4.00 am ET, foreign trade data from Italy and consumer prices from Poland are due. Italy's trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 3.18 billion in September from EUR 2.05 billion in August.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area flash GDP estimates. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter after a marginal 0.1 percent expansion.



