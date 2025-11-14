

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLICY) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY209.602 billion, or JPY57.23 per share. This compares with JPY233.188 billion, or JPY62.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to JPY5.119 trillion from JPY5.191 trillion last year.



Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY209.602 Bln. vs. JPY233.188 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY57.23 vs. JPY62.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.119 Tn vs. JPY5.191 Tn last year.



Dai-ichi Life has revised up its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company now expects a net income of JPY 400 billion, down 6.9% from last year. Net earnings per share are now anticipated to be JPY 109.84.



Dai-ichi Life now projects annual revenue of JPY 10.322 trillion, up 4.5% from last year.



For the full year, the company now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 51 per share, less than last year's JPY 137 per share.



Earlier, the company had projected annual net income of JPY 347 billion, with net earnings of JPY 94.65 per share, on revenue of JPY 9.162 trillion.



Previously, Dai-ichi Life was expecting to pay a total dividend of JPY 48 per share.



