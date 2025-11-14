

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Man Wah Holdings Limited (1999.HK) reported Friday higher profit in its first half, despite weak revenues.



In the first half, profit attributable to owners of the Company grew to HK$1.15 billion from last year's HK$1.14 billion.



Earnings per share were 29.54 HK cents, up from 29.37 HK cents last year.



Revenue and other income, meanwhile, fell to HK$8.24 billion from HK$8.47 billion a year ago.



In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$5.090, down 0.20%.



