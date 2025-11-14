Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 08:28
16,845 Euro
+1,57 % +0,260
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
14.11.2025 08:03 Uhr
Ørsted to commercialise its state-of-the-art low-noise technology Osonic: Signs first agreement with Luxcara

DJ Ørsted to commercialise its state-of-the-art low-noise technology Osonic: Signs first agreement with Luxcara 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to commercialise its state-of-the-art low-noise technology Osonic: Signs first agreement with Luxcara 
14-Nov-2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14.11.2025 07:30:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Today, Ørsted announces the establishment of its new technology platform Osonic, having signed a preferred supplier 
agreement with leading German energy infrastructure asset manager Luxcara. 
 
This is the first preferred supplier agreement for Osonic, Ørsted's low-noise jetting-based monopile installation 
method, which also marks the first step towards commercial deployment of the technology. The installation method 
delivers a significant reduction in underwater noise, achieving levels just above the background noise in the German 
Bight, while also enabling cost savings. It is intended to be used for offshore wind turbine foundations across 
Luxcara's offshore wind portfolio in Germany. 
 
Osonic is a low-noise alternative to conventional pile-driving. The technology has been developed and matured by Ørsted 
over the past several years and was recently successfully deployed at Ørsted's Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm in 
Germany, which entered into operation earlier this year. 
 
With the creation of Osonic as a dedicated platform, Ørsted is moving the technology into a commercial phase, offering 
licensing of the technology and related services to third-party developers for European offshore wind projects. The 
creation of the Osonic platform aligns with Ørsted's focused approach to capital allocation, as the technology will 
strengthen the value creation potential of future offshore wind projects and improve the competitiveness of offshore 
wind as an energy source. 
 
Patrick Harnett, Executive Vice President and Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted, said: 
 
"By reaching an agreement with Luxcara, we're taking Osonic from concept to commercial offering, which demonstrates 
Ørsted's strong track record of innovation as well as Osonic's potential. We're seeing increased interest from offshore 
wind developers across European key markets, and with this landmark agreement, we're laying the groundwork for broader 
adoption." 
 
He added: 
 
"As a leading developer of offshore wind, we're proud to extend our technology services to third parties. This supports 
the further build-out of offshore wind, beyond our own 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio, and further enables 
the deployment of offshore wind as an affordable, reliable, and secure resource." 
 
Holger Matthiesen, Director of Offshore Wind & Green Hydrogen at Luxcara, said: 
 
"At Luxcara, we pursue a responsible and sustainable offshore strategy, which has enabled us to succeed in tenders that 
prioritise qualitative criteria. Already in 2022, Luxcara started looking into different low-noise offshore 
installation methods. We are pleased to now deepen the collaboration with Ørsted and look forward to preparing the next 
steps for the implementation of their low-noise installation technology, which has already been successfully deployed 
in the German North Sea. Its proven performance under conditions comparable to our projects was a decisive factor for 
us to consider the innovative technology." 
 
Ørsted is to license the technology and, under the preferred supplier agreement, will also act as an engineering, 
procurement, and construction consultant to Luxcara for the deployment of the technology. 
 
About Osonic: 
 
 . Osonic is a patent-pending jetting technology that reduces the soil's resistance to penetration, enabling 
  foundations to sink more quietly into the seabed with minimal impact on marine life. This allows for replacing 
  conventional pile-driving. 
 . The implementation of the Osonic installation method at Ørsted's Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm resulted in a 99 % 
  decrease in underwater noise levels relative to the most commonly used installation method. Noise levels were 
  reduced significantly to a level just marginally above the ambient noise found in the German Bight in the North 
  Sea.  
 . In October 2025, Ørsted's Osonic technology was awarded the prestigious German Sustainability Award in the product 
  category. In its reasoning, the jury highlighted that this innovation "shows how the expansion of renewable energy 
  and the protection of biodiversity can go hand in hand, setting new benchmarks as a potential standard for 
  sustainable offshore wind projects worldwide." 
Read more at osonic.tech 
 
Photos and video of Osonic are available on the following link for members of the media: Osonic media package 
 
At the cutting edge of offshore wind innovation 
The Osonic technology is a testimony to Ørsted's approach to innovation, which has been core to Ørsted's business from 
the very beginning, helping to take offshore wind power from a demonstration concept to a large-scale energy 
technology. 
Advances in technology have already brought down the costs of renewable energy, making it cost-competitive with fossil 
fuels, and Ørsted will continue to harness cutting-edge technology to make green energy more affordable, reliable, 
efficient, and sustainable across the value chain. Recently, Ørsted has deployed an autonomous vessel for offshore 
surveying, and the company is using large drones to transport cargo to offshore wind turbines.    
Ørsted has in-house R&D capabilities led by a team with deep science and engineering expertise, overseeing many 
different projects, and the company has partnered with over 50 universities and research institutes, helping to bring 
the best ideas from the lab to the field. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 94 25 
mikon@orsted.com 
 
Luxcara Marketing & Communications 
Lisa Zillessen 
press@luxcara.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 
 
About Luxcara 
Luxcara is an independent asset manager offering equity and debt investment opportunities to international investors in 
the global energy transition market. The Hamburg-based company acquires, structures, finances and operates new 
generation infrastructure projects with a long-term, buy-build-operate approach for the clean energy transition. 
Luxcara's longstanding focus on unsubsidized markets has made the company one of Europe's most prominent investors in 
projects with long-term power purchase agreements. The company's portfolio includes clean energy infrastructure across 
Europe. Their track record, dating back to 2009, makes Luxcara one of the continent's most experienced asset managers 
for clean energy investments. 
 
Follow us at www.luxcara.com or on www.linkedin.com/company/luxcara/. 

Attachments 
 . Ørsted to commercialise Osonic.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 408205 
EQS News ID:  2229822 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2229822&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.