TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary October 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited



Monthly Factsheet



Factsheet Commentary





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of October 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Income Fund Limited: TwentyFour Sales +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities.