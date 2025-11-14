

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 10-day highs of 0.5692 against the U.S. dollar and 87.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5654 and 87.39, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi climbed to a 1-week high of 1.1494 from Thursday's closing value of 1.1547.



The kiwi edged up to 2.056 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 2.0575.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.57 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the aussie and 2.02 against the euro.



