

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), an IT service provider, delivered modest year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2025, supported by strong international performance even as the German market softened.



Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter increased 2.4% to €80.47 million, compared with €78.55 million in the prior-year period.



EBIT rose 3.4% year over year to €83.48 million.



Net income attributable to shareholders edged up to €57.52 million or €0.45 per share, compared with €56.10 million or €0.44 per share a year earlier.



Revenue for the quarter grew 5.1% to €1.588 billion from €1.511 billion last year.



Revenue in Germany declined 2.4% to €892.0 million, while international revenue surged 16.5% to €696.2 million. Within segments, IT System House & Managed Services revenue decreased 3.3% to €927.91 million, whereas IT E-Commerce rose 19.6% to €660.27 million.



The company also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter outlook.



