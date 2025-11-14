

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the fourth successive month in September, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.



Exports rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in August.



Dutch companies mainly exported more machinery, transport equipment, and minerals, the agency said.



Imports were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of minerals, machinery, and transport equipment.



In the CBS Export Radar of November, conditions for exports were slightly less favorable than in the September radar.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News