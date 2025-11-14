

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NI7.F) on Friday reported higher earnings for the nine months ended September, driven by increase in revenue.



Profit before tax was 182.552 billion yen, up 36.6% from 133.606 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit increased 36.4% to 190.579 billion yen from 139.705 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 134.336 billion yen or 57.19 yen per share, up from 96.902 billion yen or 41.26 yen per share a year earlier.



Revenue climbed 7.8% to 1.318 trillion yen, from 1.223 trillion yen in the prior-year period.



For the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to 162 billion yen, up 28.7% year on year. Basic earnings per share are expected to be 68.97 yen.



Revenue for the full year is forecast at 1.820 trillion yen, an increase of 11.1% from the previous period.



