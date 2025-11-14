Rapala VMC Oyj: INSIDE INFORMATION: RAPALA VMC CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF HYBRID CAPITAL SECURITIES IN CONNECTION WITH REFINANCING AND ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER FOR ITS HYBRID CAPITAL SECURITIES ISSUED IN 2023

Rapala VMC Corporation, Inside Information, November 14, 2025 at 10:25 a.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation ("Rapala VMC") considers the issuance of new euro-denominated hybrid capital securities in the aggregate amount of up to EUR 25 million (the "New Capital Securities"). The issuance of the New Capital Securities may take place in the near future subject to market conditions.

The New Capital Securities are subordinated to Rapala VMC's other debt obligations and treated as equity in Rapala VMC's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS. The New Capital Securities do not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

At the same time, Rapala VMC announces that it invites the holders of its hybrid capital securities (the "Holders") issued by Rapala VMC on November 29, 2023 with an initial nominal amount of EUR 30 million (ISIN: FI4000560628) (the "Existing Capital Securities") to tender the Existing Capital Securities for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated November 14, 2025 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") (the "Tender Offer").

Rapala VMC's largest shareholder, Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie Sa, has committed to participate in the Tender Offer and in the issue of the New Capital Securities by rolling its existing holding in an amount of EUR 7.2 million into the issue of the New Capital Securities.

In connection with the Tender Offer, Rapala VMC also announces its intention to use a clean-up call option if the adjusted nominal amount of the Existing Capital Securities as a result of the Tender Offer is twenty-five (25) per cent or less of the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Capital Securities issued. The clean-up call would concern all the outstanding Existing Capital Securities in whole, but not in part at an amount equal to 101 per cent of their nominal amount, together with any accrued interest to but excluding the date of redemption.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, the Tender Offer.

In connection with the contemplated issuance of the New Capital Securities, Rapala VMC has agreed on key terms of and executed a mandate letter including an agreed term sheet regarding EUR 91,500,000 senior secured term and revolving facilities (the "Facilities") with Nordea Bank Abp, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) as mandated lead arrangers of the Facilities (the "Lenders") for the purposes of refinancing Rapala VMC's existing loan facilities with the Lenders and for general corporate and working capital purposes (the "Refinancing"). The term of the Facilities is twenty-four (24) months from the signing of the facilities agreement relating to the Refinancing, subject to an extension option of eight (8) months.

Pursuant to the key terms of the Refinancing agreed upon with the Lenders, the completion of the issuance of the New Capital Securities and the completion of the Tender Offer is a precondition for the Refinancing. The facilities agreement relating to the Refinancing is intended to be executed in connection with or following the completion of the issue of the New Capital Securities and the completion of the Tender Offer.

The terms of the Refinancing include financial covenants based on the leverage ratio, the ratio of net debt/consolidated equity and the minimum liquidity. Financial covenants shall be regularly tested quarterly or monthly, as applicable.

Further Information on the Tender Offer

Rapala VMC proposes to initially accept for purchase any and all of the Existing Capital Securities validly tendered, although Rapala VMC reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on acceptance of the Existing Capital Securities for purchase, including not to accept any Existing Capital Securities for purchase. Whether Rapala VMC will accept for purchase any Existing Capital Securities validly tendered is subject to, without limitation, the pricing of the issue of the New Capital Securities (the "New Issue Condition").

The purchase price of the Existing Capital Securities is EUR 20,700 per EUR 20,000 in principal amount of the Existing Capital Securities. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid in respect of all Existing Capital Securities accepted for purchase.

When considering the allocation of the New Capital Securities, Rapala VMC may give priority to those Holders who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or have indicated their firm intention to Rapala VMC or any of the Dealer Managers to tender their Existing Capital Securities for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. A Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Capital Securities in addition to tendering its Existing Capital Securities for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of Rapala VMC, potential priority in the allocation of the New Capital Securities, subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition, the selling restrictions contained in the information memorandum for the New Capital Securities and such Holder making a separate application for the subscription of such New Capital Securities to any of the Dealer Managers (in their capacity as Joint Lead Managers of the issue of the New Capital Securities) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such Dealer Manager. However, Rapala VMC is not obliged to allocate the New Capital Securities to a Holder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender its Existing Capital Securities for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if an investor receives an allocation in the New Capital Securities, the principal amount thereof may be less or more than the principal amount of Existing Capital Securities validly tendered by such investor and accepted for purchase by Rapala VMC pursuant to the Tender Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum denomination of the New Capital Securities (being EUR 20,000) and the minimum subscription amount, (being EUR 100,000).

Expected Transaction Timeline

Unless extended, re-opened or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the offer period expires at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET) on November 24, 2025. The final results of the Tender Offer will be announced as soon as feasible after the expiry of the offer period. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition, the settlement date for the Tender Offer and the New Capital Securities is expected to be on or around November 27, 2025.

Rationale for the Tender Offer

Rapala VMC intends to use the proceeds received from the issue of the New Capital Securities, less the costs and expenses incurred by Rapala VMC in connection with the issue of the New Capital Securities, for refinancing the Existing Capital Securities and general corporate purposes. The purpose of the Tender Offer in conjunction with the issuance of the New Capital Securities is to proactively manage the debt portfolio of Rapala VMC.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc have been appointed to act as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") and OP Corporate Bank plc as the tender agent (the "Tender Agent") for the Tender Offer. Information in respect of the Tender Offer and the Tender Offer Memorandum may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

In addition, Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc have been appointed to act as joint lead managers (the "Joint Lead Managers") for the potential issue of the New Capital Securities.

Dealer Managers:

Nordea Bank Abp

Telephone: +45 6136 0379

Attention: Nordea Liability Management

Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

OP Corporate Bank plc

Telephone: +358 50 599 1281

Attention: Thomas Ulfstedt

Email: liabilitymanagement@op.fi

Rapala VMC Corporation

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Cyrille Viellard, President and Chief Executive Officer

Miikka Tarna, Chief Financial Officer, and

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com

