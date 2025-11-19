Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC Issues EUR 25 Million Hybrid Bond

Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, November 19, 2025 at 09:15 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation ("Rapala VMC") issues hybrid capital securities in the aggregate amount of EUR 25 million (the "Capital Securities"). The Capital Securities bear a fixed coupon interest of 9.000 per cent per annum until November 27, 2028 (the "Reset Date") and, from the Reset Date, a floating interest rate as defined in the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities. The Capital Securities do not have a specified maturity date, but Rapala VMC is entitled to redeem the Capital Securities at their nominal amount on the Reset Date, and subsequently, on each interest payment date thereafter. The issue date for the Capital Securities will be November 27, 2025.

As announced on November 14, 2025, Rapala VMC's largest shareholder, Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie Sa was committed to participate in the issue of the Capital Securities by rolling its existing holding in an amount of EUR 7.2 million into the issue of the Capital Securities. Due to strong interest from existing and new investors and high book oversubscription, Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie Sa participated in the issue by subscribing for the Capital Securities in an amount of EUR 3.1 million.

"The wide support from investors in our refinancing at better conditions acknowledges the positive developments in our performance as well as confirms the relevance of our strategy. We are very thankful to all that have renewed or newly placed their trust in Rapala VMC," says Cyrille Viellard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapala VMC.

The Capital Securities are subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and treated as equity in Rapala VMC's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS. The Capital Securities do not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

The proceeds from the issue of the Capital Securities will be used for the refinancing of hybrid capital securities issued by Rapala VMC on November 29, 2023 with an initial nominal amount of EUR 30 million (ISIN: FI4000560628) and general corporate purposes.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc acted as joint lead managers in the issue of the Capital Securities.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Cyrille Viellard, President and Chief Executive Officer

Miikka Tarna, Chief Financial Officer, and

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations

tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

