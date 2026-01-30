Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
WKN: 917602 | ISIN: FI0009007355 | Ticker-Symbol: RAP
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 16:34 Uhr
Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC and Okuma Announce New Distribution Agreement in Australia

PRESS RELEASE, January 30, 2026

Rapala VMC Corporation ("Rapala VMC") is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Okuma Fishing Tackle Co Ltd ("Okuma") in Australia, bringing the globally respected Okuma range into the Rapala Australia product portfolio. The agreement is set to commence on February 1, 2026.

The addition of Okuma strengthens Rapala Australia's overall offering and expands its ability to serve anglers across all fishing situations and environment, from freshwater to saltwater, and from inshore to offshore applications.

This agreement marks a strategic expansion of Rapala Australia's product portfolio, supporting a more complete range across key fishing categories and enhancing service for retail partners and anglers nationwide. With Okuma's rods and reels complementing Rapala Australia's existing brands, the combined portfolio is positioned to meet the needs of a broad range of Australian fishing styles, target species, and conditions.

The partnership also reinforces the broader global cooperation between Okuma and Rapala VMC, strengthening alignment across the portfolio and supporting continued collaboration in delivering innovative, high-performing tackle solutions to anglers.

"The highly dynamic and knowledgeable Rapala Team Australia under Tim 's leadership have convinced us that this was the right move for the long term success of Okuma" says Charles Chang, Chairman and Founder of Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

"We are thankful for the trust given by Charles and his extraordinary team to expand our global partnership. It confirms our successful approach to develop the brand. It increases the synergies further between all our countries today representing Okuma. Happy birthday Okuma!" says Cyrille Viellard, President & CEO of Rapala VMC Corp.

"We are highly excited to add Okuma to our brand portfolio complementing perfectly our offering for our trusted partners. We see many opportunities for growth" added Tim Morgan, Country Manager & Head of Sales for Rapala VMC Australia.

Cyrille Viellard
Chief Executive Officer,
Rapala VMC Corporation

Charles Chang,
Chairman & Founder,
Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd.

Tim Morgan,
Country Manager & Head of Sales
Rapala VMC Australia Pty

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com

Attachment

  • Rapala VMC and Okuma Announce New Distribution Agreement in Australia

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
