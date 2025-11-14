Will support globally optimized solutions for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. (MEHITS), headquartered in Bassano, Italy, has reached an agreement with BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH (BITZER), a German manufacturer specializing in compressors and refrigeration components, to establish a joint venture focused on developing compressors for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems.

The new company, BITZER MEHITS Advanced Solutions GmbH, will be based at BITZER's factory in Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany. By combining the technologies and expertise of both companies, the joint venture will strengthen development capabilities for compressors used in applied HVAC and IT cooling equipment, aiming to deliver highly efficient products optimized for global markets.

MEHITS has been using BITZER compressors in some of its applied HVAC and IT cooling products for overseas markets. The new joint venture will enable MEHITS to unify the development processes for air conditioning systems and compressors, which will ensure that the compressors are fully optimized for related MEHITS products and help to improve the efficiency of applied HVAC and IT cooling equipment as well as accelerate market introduction.

Through this initiative, Mitsubishi Electric aims to strengthen its competitiveness in global markets and further expand its presence in the applied air conditioning and IT cooling field.

