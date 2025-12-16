

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) announced the development of a groundbreaking technology designed to accurately detect intoxication levels in drivers. The system identifies signs of distraction and drowsiness, issuing alerts and initiating vehicle-control interventions when necessary to help prevent alcohol-related accidents.



The technology combines non-contact pulse-rate measurements-captured through a driver monitoring system (DMS)-with vehicle control data such as steering and acceleration inputs. By integrating these signals, the system can assess intoxication with high precision. Mitsubishi Electric aims to introduce this in-vehicle solution, powered by its proprietary Maisart AI technology, as early as next year to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities caused by drunk driving.



The AI analyzes pulse-rate variations and eye-movement data extracted from DMS images alongside vehicle-control signals to determine intoxication. Even when alcohol-induced facial changes are subtle, fluctuations in pulse rate provide reliable indicators of drinking. With this high-accuracy detection method, Mitsubishi Electric hopes to significantly lower alcohol-related driving accidents and contribute to a safer society.



