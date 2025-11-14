

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for a weekly gain on worries about the U.S. economic outlook.



Spot gold was little changed at $4,170.32 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $4,173.75.



The dollar index headed for a second straight weekly fall against its rivals as investors waited for the release of backlog of U.S. economic data.



The longest government shutdown in United States history has ended but the final agreement left major policy questions unresolved.



The White House has said last month's jobs report and inflation data would 'likely never' be released.



Separately, Kevin Hassett, President Trump's top economic advisor, said the October jobs reports will be released without a reading of the unemployment rate.



Following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, traders now wait for more U.S. economic data to gauge the likelihood of a December rate cut.



The release of reports on U.S. producer prices and retail sales along with Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid's speech on monetary policy and the economic outlook will be in the spotlight later today.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic are also scheduled to speak at separate events.



In the absence of reliable economic data, the chances of a December Fed rate cut have plunged to 50.7 percent from 62.9 percent on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



