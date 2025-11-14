Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Final Dividend Exchange Rate

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 26.0 US cents will be 19.80 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.31315

The dividend will be paid on 9 December 2025 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 December 2025.

