Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
14.11.25 | 11:34
11,206 Euro
-0,27 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
14.11.2025 12:06 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Final Dividend Exchange Rate

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Final Dividend Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 26.0 US cents will be 19.80 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.31315

The dividend will be paid on 9 December 2025 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

George Bayer, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7961 4240


