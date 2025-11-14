

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, monthly data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 2.85 billion in September from EUR 2.32 billion in the same period last year. The surplus totaled EUR 1.9 billion in August.



Excluding energy, the trade surplus amounted to EUR 6.24 billion.



Exports surged 10.5 percent from the previous year, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in August. Imports climbed 9.9 percent versus a 4.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Outgoing flows to non-EU countries grew 10.9 percent from last year, and those to EU countries advanced by 10.2 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 4.6 billion in September from EUR 5.2 billion in August. Both exports and imports rebounded by 2.6 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News