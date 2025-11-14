Anzeige
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2025 12:34 Uhr
VALLOUREC: Convening of the General Meeting of Warrant Holders

VALLOUREC - CONVENING OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF WARRANT HOLDERS

Meudon (France), on November 14, 2025 - Vallourec announces today the convening of the holders of warrants ("BSA") (ISIN code : FR00140030K7) at a general meeting to be held on December 1st, 2025, 10:00 am, at registered office, 12, rue de la Verrerie - 92190 Meudon, France, in order to allow the delivery of newly-issued or existing shares upon their exercise, at Vallourec's option. The current terms and conditions only provide for the delivery of newly-issued shares upon the exercise of the BSA.

The preparatory documents for this Warrant Holders' Meeting (Agenda, draft resolutions, Board of Directors' report, notice of meeting published in the BALO, voting form, participation procedures) can be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website: www.vallourec.com.

About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Investorrelations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1

Pressrelations:Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33

Individualshareholders:

Toll Free number

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

  • Vallourec - PR - Information _invitation warant holders (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/279d1aa8-bc97-4b9c-8fd9-c77ed2d9ef22)

