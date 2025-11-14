

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to modernize the United States' foster care system and empower young Americans transitioning out of foster care with greater tools, resources, and opportunities to promote lifelong independence and success. This Executive Order represents a major milestone that will have lasting impact on the lives of children and families across the Nation.



The Order launches the 'Fostering the Future' initiative, led by First Lady Melania Trump, to enhance the quality of Federal resources and capabilities while developing public- and private-sector partnerships that expand educational, employment, and mentorship opportunities for youth transitioning from foster care to adulthood.



It establishes an online 'Fostering the Future' platform to connect youth to critical resources and build personalized plans to support their education, housing, career development, and pathway toward independence.



It sets forth a strategy to reallocate underutilized Federal funds to promote educational success, career advancement, financial literacy, and self-sufficiency for individuals transitioning out of foster care.



The Order increases flexibility in Education and Training Vouchers for short-term, career-focused programs and facilitates tax-credit scholarships for foster children.



It strengthens partnerships with faith-based organizations and houses of worship and directs action to stop discrimination based on religious beliefs, ensuring every qualified person is able to serve families and children in need.



The Order directs that the Secretary of Health and Human Services update regulations and improve State-level child-welfare data collection, transparency, and publication to strengthen positive outcomes for children and families.



It promotes the modernization of State child-welfare information systems and the use of AI-powered tools to improve caregiver recruitment, retention, and child matching.



The Order requires an annual scorecard to evaluate State performance in reducing unnecessary foster care entries, shortening investigation times, reducing child injuries and placement disruptions, and accelerating permanent family care placements.



Without the strong support systems and quality mentorship, youth aging out of foster care often face steeper paths to success, the White House says. Only about half complete high school, fewer than 5 percent earn a four-year college degree, roughly one in five experience homelessness upon leaving care, and just half are gainfully employed by age 24.



